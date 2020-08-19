Colorado joins multi-state lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser speaks to reporters at a news conference Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, on mail-in voting.

Jesse Paul / Colorado Sun

Colorado joined several other states in filing a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the U.S. Postal Service to ensure the agency isn’t weakened ahead of the November election.

The decision comes a day after Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, said he was in talks with other attorneys general about how to respond to concerns surrounding the Trump administration’s stance toward the USPS.

“It is, indeed, the constitutional obligation of the states to manage elections. And efforts by the federal government to undermine our constitutional duty, and the individual rights of people to vote, is something we take very seriously,” Weiser said Monday.

President Donald Trump has called into question mail-in voting, baselessly saying it’s rife with fraud. He has also said he wants to withhold extra funding for the Postal Service because of his concerns around Americans voting by mail.

The president’s comments, paired with mail-service slow downs in parts of the country, have led to anxieties about the Postal Service’s ability to handle mail-in voting in November election. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is partnering with Weiser on the lawsuit, has gone so far as to accuse Trump of voter suppression.

“President Trump is attacking the U.S. Postal Service to prevent vote by mail. Undermining of the safest method to vote during a pandemic is voter suppression, and we will not allow it,” Griswold said Tuesday in a statement.

The lawsuit challenges operational changes made at the Postal Service– including the removal of sorting and sequencing devices at a major Denver distribution center — that have been blamed for the service slowdowns.

Specifically, the legal action alleges the changes should have not have happened without regulatory approval and that they threaten states’ ability to carry out elections.

