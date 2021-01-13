Colorado is about to change its coronavirus vaccine priority list — again

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that the state will soon announce more changes to its priority list for the coronavirus vaccine, with people between the ages of 65 and 69 and possibly others being moved up.

The changes are in response to new guidance from the federal government, which will also recommend giving greater priority to adults of any age with serious underlying medical conditions.

At a Tuesday news conference, Polis said the state will “of course” adopt the new federal guidance. Polis said those ages 65 to 69 will likely become eligible in a couple weeks to receive the vaccine. Polis’ office later announced that the state will release a new priority list next week and sounded a more cautious note on the timing for when the new priority group would become eligible.

But Polis also said the state doesn’t want the new group to leapfrog ahead of seniors age 70 and over.

“We do want to prioritize those who are most vulnerable.” Polis said. “And there is a difference between a 60-year-old, a 70-year-old, an 80-year-old. … We don’t want to squeeze out an 82-year-old for a 66-year-old.”

Another complicating factor is that the federal government plans to change how vaccine doses are allocated to the states. Currently, they are distributed based solely on population. Representing roughly 1.7% of the U.S. population, Colorado is currently receiving 1.7% of the vaccine supply — around 70,000 doses per week to be used as first doses.

