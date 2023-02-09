Colorado House passes bill to address teacher shortage

Colorado legislators passed a bill on Thursday, Feb. 9, that aims to make it easier for teachers licensed in other states to teach in Colorado.

The bill, which passed the House by a 46-16 vote, will create new pathways for out-of-state teachers to gain their professional licensure in Colorado. The bill establishes the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which will create an agreement with 10 other states where licensed teachers can obtain and easily transfer a teacher license between member states.

“We’re one step closer to getting more educators in classrooms across Colorado,” said Meghan Lukens, Rep. for Colorado House District 26 “We know teachers are working through difficult situations, including burnout, and are still managing to set our students up for success. Our bill works to get more high quality teachers in classrooms by streamlining the process for teachers who are licensed in another state to obtain a teaching license in Colorado.”

According to a press release on Thursday morning from the Colorado House Democrats, the bill is designed to increase the teacher workforce by reducing barriers and making the state-to-state licensure process easier. The hope is that professionally licensed teachers can begin teaching in Colorado schools faster.

“Colorado’s teacher shortage is affecting every school district in the state, and our bill works to address educator workforce shortages,” said Rep. Mary Young, from Greeley. “Under this bill, already licensed teachers from other states would have an easier time obtaining a Colorado teaching license. This bill also positively impacts military spouses who relocate to Colorado by removing barriers to entering the educator workforce.”

The compact was initiated by the Department of Defense with the Council of State Governments and National Council of Teacher Accreditation.