Colorado Highway 13 chip seal project begins

Travelers along Colorado Highway 13 can expect 20 minute delays as the Department of Transportation begins a new chip seal project. Lasting from mile point 104 through mile point 128, there will be one-lane alternating traffic guided by a pilot car, operating Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The project is scheduled to last through early September.

Additionally, edge rumble strips will be installed from mile point 104 to 111. The project is intended to improve the safety of the highway, as well as protect the lifespan of the pavement. The new surface will prevent skidding and reduce the overall deterioration of the highway.

For additional information, motorists can contact CDOT at either (970)-329-2061 or email at co13chipseal@gmail.com .