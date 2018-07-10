Colorado has the highest number of active wildfires in the country

While still early in the wildfire season, drought-plagued Colorado is outpacing all other U.S. states when it comes to the number of actively-burning wildfires, according to federal statistics.

Nearly a third of the 47 wildfires actively burning across the country are in Colorado, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The state's 15 actively-burning wildfires don't include previously-extinguished fires.

By comparison, there are 12 active wildfires along the entire West Coast, according to the forest service's Inciweb map.

From small, one-acre wildfires to some of the largest in state history, Colorado is suffering one of the worst wildfire seasons in history.

