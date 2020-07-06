Colorado governor vetoes bill that sought to reduce prescription opioid abuse
Gov. Jared Polis wrote in a letter that he vetoed House Bill 1085 because of the impact it would have on health insurance premiums
Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday vetoed a bill that sought to reduce opioid abuse in Colorado because it would have increased the cost of health insurance.
Provisions in House Bill 1085 requiring insurance carriers to cover at least six annual physical therapy visits, six annual acupuncture visits, six annual occupational therapy visits, and six annual chiropractic visits would add up to $38 million to the cost of premiums, he said.
Polis warned lawmakers after the coronavirus crisis began that he was unwilling to sign legislation into law that would raise health insurance premiums.
“Given our current fiscal situation, Colorado is sadly not in a position to absorb increased costs of private health insurance,” Polis, a Democrat, wrote in a letter explaining his veto decision.
