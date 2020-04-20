Colorado governor unveils “safer-at-home” period after stay-at-home order ends Sunday
But Gov. Jared Polis was clear: “If you can stay at home, continue to stay at home.”
Gov. Jared Polis on Monday revealed what life will be like in Colorado starting next week when his stay-at-home order lifts, preparing the public for a “marathon” of restrictions likely to last months.
When the stay-at-home order ends April 26, the main difference will be that Coloradans will be urged, rather than ordered, to stay in. Polis is calling this new phase Colorado’s “safer-at-home” period.
About half the workforce will be able to return to their jobs, Polis said, but employers are urged to continue telecommuting if possible. Workplaces that do reopen will have to abide by strict guidelines, including temperature checks. Restaurants and bars will still be closed to in-person dining and schools will remain shutters.
Hair salons, tattoo parlors, dog grooming and personal training will be allowed to resume services, but with strict precautions.
But the governor was clear: “If you can stay at home, continue to stay at home.” People in vulnerable populations — those 60 or older or people with preexisting conditions — are urged to continue as if they stay-at-home order were still in effect.
