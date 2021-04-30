Colorado governor threatens to veto bill from fellow Democrats seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis strongly indicated he would veto a bill from fellow Democrats to speed up the state’s reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, setting up a fierce intraparty brawl at the Capitol over how to address climate change.

The measure, Senate Bill 200, would set firm caps on emissions for key sectors of the economy and give the Air Quality Control Commission power to enforce those caps.

“We’re not willing to give dictatorial authority over our economy to one unelected board that lacks the broader mandate and expertise,” Polis told the editorial board of The Gazette in Colorado Springs when asked if he would use his veto power to stop the policy from becoming law.

Members of the Air Quality Control Commission are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

Senate Bill 200 is still early in the lawmaking process. Despite the governor’s position, the bill won approval of the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday afternoon and was sent on to the Appropriations Committee.

Sen. Faith Winter, a Westminster Democrat who is a prime sponsor of the measure and serves on the finance committee, vowed to push forward.

“Coloradans overwhelmingly want climate action,” she said. “This legislation merely puts the governor’s own climate roadmap into law. I’m ready to keep working on this bill, and there are still many steps left in the legislative process. I look forward to partnering with Gov. Polis to take action on climate.”

