Colorado governor says he’s “shocked” federal plans to speed up vaccine didn’t prove up

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday said he was “shocked” to learn that Colorado will be receiving far fewer doses of coronavirus vaccine next week than anticipated after the Trump administration’s promise to speed up distribution turned out not to be true.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that the nation’s vaccine reserves had already been exhausted when the Trump administration vowed to release them and push out more doses.

Polis, a Democrat, says Colorado was expecting to receive 210,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine next week. “Now we find out we’ll only get 79,000 next week,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I’m shocked we were lied to and there is no national reserve,” he added.

Colorado has immunized 223,827 with a first dose of coronavirus vaccine. More than 45,000 people have received a second dose.

The vaccine roll out across the U.S. has been marred by delays. Colorado has been among the leaders in pushing out the inoculation, but it will be several months before all people in the state’s first vaccination tier receive their first doses.

The Trump administration’s plan was to distribute doses of coronavirus vaccine that were being held in reserve to be administered to people who had already received their first inoculation. The Pfizer vaccine must be administered in two doses 21 days apart. The Moderna vaccine must be administered in two doses 28 days apart.

But The Washington Post found that no such reserve actually existed, and thus there aren’t additional doses available for states.

