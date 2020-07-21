Colorado governor orders alcohol sales to cease at 10 p.m. in effort to slow spread of coronavirus

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks to reporters at the governor's mansion in downtown Denver on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Jesse Paul / Colorado Sun

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday ordered that daily alcohol sales in Colorado cease at 10 p.m. in an effort to slow the increasing spread of coronavirus among young people in the state.

Polis said alcohol has been the common denominator in the spread of coronavirus among Coloradans between 20 and 29 years old, namely at parties and other social gatherings.

The order applies to bars, restaurants and stores that sell alcohol. Polis said it will go into effect by the end of the week.

“You need to do what you can to make sure that we don’t let our judgement lapse on social distancing because we’re inebriated,” Polis said at a news conference at the governor’s mansion in Denver. “If you want to get drunk, nobody is saying alcohol causes coronavirus. It doesn’t.”

But the governor suggested that inebriation makes it easier to spread the disease as people let down their guard after having a few drinks.

“The state of inebriation in a public place is inconsistent with social distancing,” Polis said.

Conversely, Polis vowed to push for legislation next year that would end the state’s law requiring alcohol to stop being served at 2 a.m. He said he believes local governments should be able to make the decision for themselves on when restaurants and bars must stop serving liquor, beer and wine.

Polis said Coloradans 20-29 years old are driving the increase in coronavirus cases in Colorado. While they may not face serious consequences after getting sick, people in that age group can pass the disease onto more vulnerable family, friends and coworkers.

“This affects other people,” he said. “We have to make sure we are all in this together.”

The governor said rising cases in other states similarly began with young people. Reversing the trend now, he explained, is critical.

“This is not the summer to party,” Polis added. “… Now is not the time for house parties. Just have four of your besties over.”

