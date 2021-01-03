Colorado governor moves to loosen level-red coronavirus restrictions as cases decline

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis late Wednesday announced that he will loosen coronavirus restrictions in areas across the state that had been forced to ban personal gatherings and shut down indoor dining in recent weeks.

Gov. Jared Polis speaks to reporters at a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

Jesse Paul / The Colorado Sun

The Democrat said he is asking the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to move counties that had been under level-red restrictions — including the entire Denver area and El Paso County — to level-orange restrictions starting on Monday.

Under level-orange restrictions, counties will be able to allow personal gatherings of up to 10 people from two different households and restaurants can offer indoor dining at up to 25% of their capacity or 50 people.

“In reviewing the data, Colorado has been in a sustained decline for 13 days, and only 73% of (intensive care unit) beds statewide are in use,” Polis said on Twitter in announcing the shift.

The move, announced on social media hours after he held a news conference earlier in the day, comes even as Colorado this week detected a case of a coronavirus variant that is thought to be as much as 70% more transmissible. The variant has wreaked havoc in the U.K.

