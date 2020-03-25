Colorado governor issues statewide stay-at-home order after earlier opting not to

Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a press conference in the governor’s office at the Colorado Capitol on Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020. Polis announced a state of emergency over the coronavirus.

Hyoung Chang / The Denver Post

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday said he was issuing a statewide stay-at-home order starting Thursday morning to try and slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The decision to enact the mandate comes just days after Polis said such an order was unenforceable and not the right direction for the state.

But on Monday and earlier on Wednesday counties in the Denver metro area essentially shut down by each enacting their own stay-at-home orders.

The order is the most significant step Polis has taken as he tries to make a dent in the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He announced it just minutes after the deaths tied to the coronavirus in Colorado hit at least 19 and the number of confirmed cases ballooned over 1,000.

“We’re issuing the stay-at-home order to save lives,” he said.

Details on the order were not immediately released.