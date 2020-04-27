Colorado governor issues executive order providing details on new “safer-at-home” coronavirus phase
Gov. Jared Polis vowed to make sure Coloradans had plenty of time to digest the specifics, but his safer-at-home directive was revealed about six hours before his statewide stay-at-home order was set to expire
Gov. Jared Polis on Sunday evening issued a six-page executive order outlining Colorado’s new “safer-at-home” phase of the coronavirus crisis as he begins to gradually ease restrictions on people’s movement starting Monday.
The directive was issued just hours before his statewide stay-at-home mandate expired Sunday at midnight. “Together, Coloradans have been effective in leveling and flattening the curve, but life will remain much more dangerous than usual these next few months and we should all wear masks when in public,” the governor said in a written statement Sunday evening. “Safer-at-home is by no means a free-for-all.”
The safer-at-home order is tentatively set to expire on May 27, but can be extended or amended at any time.
Under order, Coloradans will not be able to recreate beyond 10 miles from their homes and are prohibited from gathering in groups of 10 or more people.
Some of the other big highlights include:
- Curbside retail sales can begin Monday. Real estate showings — but not open houses — can resume.
- Voluntary or elective medical, dental and veterinary surgeries and procedures may resume Monday if facilities are following required safety protocols.
- On May 1, retail stores can reopen for in-person shopping. Personal services businesses, like barbershops, salons, personal trainers and tattoo parlors, can reopen as well. All businesses must follow strict social distancing measures.
- On May 4, offices can reopen with up to 50% of their workforce as long as they are following strict social distancing measures. Telecommuting is strongly encouraged whenever possible.
Employers are directed to accommodate workers with childcare responsibilities or those who live in the same house as someone vulnerable to the coronavirus by allowing them to telecommute or have a flexible schedule “to the greatest extent possible.”
