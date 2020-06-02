Colorado governor extends safer-at-home coronavirus directive until July 1

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis receives a coronavirus test in Wheat Ridge on Monday, May 18, 2020, to show Coloradans how quick and easy it is. Polis says everyone in Colorado who has coronavirus symptoms can now be tested.

Jesse Paul / Colorado Sun

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday extended his safer-at-home coronavirus directive until July 1 with some modifications giving more leeway for the state’s older residents.

“It may feel like we are getting back to normal, but the virus is still here, and it could surge back the moment we let our guard down,” Polis said in a written statement. “We are still far from normal. Coloradans have to remain diligent, and must continue staying home or in the great outdoors away from others as much as possible, wearing masks when we leave the house, and washing our hands.”

The safer-at-home period, during which restaurants and shops have been allowed to reopen, was set to expire on Monday night.

“Over these next few weeks, each and every one of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves and others, especially as we begin venturing out onto our trails and open space,” the governor said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The changes to the safer-at-home order come even as health care experts warn that data points toward a possible coronavirus resurgence in Colorado. Health experts are worried that crowds gathering to protest the death of George Floyd, the man who died last week at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, could lead to an increase in infections.

Through Monday, 26,577 people have either tested positive for the disease or are considered to have infections because of their proximity to someone who tested positive. Nearly 1,500 who have contracted the virus have died, including 1,185 whose deaths have been directly linked to coronavirus.

Polis changed the safer-at-home directive to allow people age 65 or older or with preexisting conditions that make them vulnerable to coronavirus to visit parks and recreate outdoors as long as they wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet from others.

Click here to read the rest of this piece from the Colorado Sun.