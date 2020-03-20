Colorado governor asks landlords to forgo evictions, penalties for late rent; forms business-response panel

Gov. Jared Polis gives an update about the extent of the coronavirus in Colorado during a press conference on March 11, 2020.

Moe Clark / The Colorado Sun

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday asked property owners to be lenient toward their Colorado tenants as thousands in the state deal with employment as a result of the new coronavirus.

The Democrat requested that landlords refrain from imposing late fees on tenants until at least April 30 and asked that they hold off on evicting people who don’t or can’t pay. He also asked local governments to avoid using law enforcement resources for evictions that don’t affect public safety, while ordering that no state resources be used for such actions.

Additionally, Polis asked utilities to give leeway to customers who may be struggling to pay because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“You should not lose your home or your utilities simply because a restaurant shut down to prevent hundreds or thousands of Coloradans from dying,” Polis said.

Polis also asked banks to allow for a 90-day payment deferment for consumer loans to ease the burden on Coloradans affected by the virus.

The guidance comes after Polis in the past week shut down restaurants and bars to in-person dining until at least April 30. He also ordered casinos, gyms, salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors and ski areas to close.

