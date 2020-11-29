Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, his partner test positive for COVID-19

Gov. Jared Polis speaks to reporters at a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

Jesse Paul / The Colorado Sun

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The pair announced their diagnosis on Saturday night. The governor’s office says both are asymptomatic and isolating in their home.

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits,” the governor said in a written statement. “No person or family is immune to this virus.”

Polis, 45, on Wednesday night announced that he was entering quarantine after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. He initially tested negative for the disease.

Conor Cahill, a spokesman for the governor, declined to answer questions about whether Polis was exposed to the infected person in his official capacity or outside of his work as governor.

“He is following CDC and (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) guidelines,” Cahill said on Friday.

The governor’s office also declined to say what day Polis, who has spearheaded Colorado’s response to the pandemic, was exposed to the person.

Polis, a Democrat who entered office in January 2019, last held a briefing with reporters on the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday. He held a video briefing with the media on Wednesday.

The governor’s office says Polis will be closely monitored and continue to fulfill his duties and responsibilities through remote work.

To read the rest of the Colorado Sun article, click here.