Colorado fishing licenses now available

Angler Eric Rehnberg of Yampa battles the wind on a blustery day May 8 while fishing on the Yampa River.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado Parks and Wildlife fishing licenses, which are valid now through March 31, 2024, are currently available.

Regulations and pricing for annual, daily and multi-day fishing licenses can be found in the 2023 Colorado Fishing Brochure . For individuals ages 18 through 64, an $11.50 Habitat Stamp is required with the first license purchase for the year. Youth under 16 years old can fish with one rod for free.

CPW noted in a news release that the agency does not receive general tax dollars, and fishing license sales support all statewide hatchery and fish-stocking operations.

According to CPW, the agency stocks 90 million fish annually across 27,000 miles of streams, and more than 1,300 lakes and reservoirs. The agency said Colorado anglers have the opportunity to catch 35 species of warm-water and cold-water fish .

CPW also provides information for fishing classes, events, seminars and tournaments on its Fishing News and Events page online.

Fishing licenses can be purchased by calling 1-800-244-5613, visiting a local CPW office , going to an authorized sales agent , or going to cpw.state.co.us/BuyApply/Pages/Fishing.aspx .