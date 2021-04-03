Colorado finalizes decision to ease mask mandate Saturday as Biden administration begs states to stay the course

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday finalized his decision to ease the state’s mask mandate starting on Saturday, allowing people in about half of the state’s 64 counties, but only representing a fraction of Colorado’s population, to ditch their face coverings in the vast majority of public indoor places.

A new executive order requires people who live in counties that are under level-green restrictions on Colorado’s coronavirus dial to wear masks only in K-12 schools, child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, congregate care facilities, and prisons and jails. Masks will also still be required in health care settings — including hospitals, urgent-care centers and doctors’ offices — as well as at personal-services businesses, like hair and nail salons.

People who live in counties that are in levels blue, yellow, orange, red or purple will have to wear masks only when they are gathering with 10 or more unrelated, unvaccinated people in indoor public settings. They must also wear masks in all of the places that people who live in level-green counties are still required to wear face coverings, regardless of how many people are present.

The mask-wearing requirements only apply to people who are age 11 and older.

