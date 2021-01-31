Colorado Department of Transportation launches Mobile Ticketing App for Bustang Outrider

As the Bustang Outrider service that connects Craig to Denver continues to roll forward early in 2021, Colorado Department of Transportation is attempting to make things easier for those using the service.

People who want to travel on Bustang Outrider now have another option for purchasing tickets in a cash-free, contactless, and COVID-safe way.

CDOT is launching an app that allows a rider to buy a ticket, activate it on their phone, and then present it to the driver when boarding, according to a press release from the state organization. Passengers still can purchase tickets with exact cash when boarding the bus.

“This new mobile app will make Outrider’s ticket purchasing process simpler, safer and more convenient,” said Kay Kelly, CDOT’s Director of Innovative Mobility. “We’re looking forward to providing our passengers with a contactless and safe way to purchase their bus tickets anytime, anywhere.”

The app was developed in partnership with Masabi, the company that also created a mobile ticketing app for Bustang, CDOT’s Interregional Express bus service, CDOT said.

Both apps can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store. Please visit ridebustang.com/fares-tickets for more information.

“Our mission at Masabi is to enable transit agencies to provide their riders with the most accessible and convenient public transit experience,” said Masabi CEO Brian Zanghi in the CDOT press release. “We are excited to be partnering with Bustang once again to power their new mobile ticketing app, and help build an even safer public transit ecosystem across Colorado that encourages riders back as we move through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The new app uses a Fare Payments-as-a-Service approach, helping transit agencies access the latest fare payment innovations quickly, via a cloud-native multi-tenant platform like Masabi’s Justride, which is constantly updating and adding new features. This greatly improves the journey experience for riders by enabling constant innovation, helping agencies keep up with the pace of technology change.

Along with the mobile app, Outrider’s new texting service is available for riders to receive real-time alerts about delays, detours, cancellations, schedule changes and more.

Texts will allow passengers without an internet connection to receive important Outrider updates. People can subscribe to receive alerts at ridebustang.com/text-outrider, or text “outrider” to (833) 711-0252. When subscribing, riders will have the option to receive alerts for the route(s) that interest them.

Additionally, Outrider is now available on Google Transit for passengers to plan their routes and timing.

Passengers can visit ridebustang.com/plan-my-trip to plot their trip by inputting start and end locations and preferred arrival and departure times.

