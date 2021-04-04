Colorado Democrats want to accelerate the governor’s emissions reduction roadmap. Polis says he’s not on board.

In a move to bolster Colorado’s push to cut greenhouse gas emissions, Democratic legislators are seeking to put pollution reductions outlined by the Polis administration into law, set deadlines and provide more money for the effort.

Senate Bill 200 is an effort to codify much of the work that has gone to curb pollutants since climate legislation was first passed in 2019, but it also sets firm caps on emissions for key sectors of the economy.

The legislation, introduced Monday in the Senate and touted Tuesday during a Democratic caucus meeting, also aims to ensure that disadvantaged communities participate in the process and creates the position of environmental justice ombudsperson and a related advisory committee inside the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“This bill is about meeting our climate goals, adding urgency, adding resources and making sure we are implementing the greenhouse gas roadmap plan,” said Sen. Faith Winter, of Westminster, one of three Democratic prime sponsors of the bill. It has no Republican sponsors.

Legislators and environmental groups have been pushing the Polis administration to take more aggressive action on reducing greenhouse gas, saying analyses show that the plans rolled out so far are inadequate. Gov. Jared Polis, however, has embraced incremental rules and voluntary action

In October, the administration issued its “Greenhouse Pollution Reduction Roadmap,” detailing how the state would meet the goals set in 2019 to cut carbon emissions 26% over 2005 levels by 2025, 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050.

