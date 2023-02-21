Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition looks to fill operations coordinator position

The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition is in the process of searching for a part-time operation coordinator, who will play an integral role in supporting the organization.

The operations coordinator actively supports the coalition’s program areas including the annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival, conservation and research, education and awareness, as well as general management and fundraising efforts.

The coalition is seeking a detail-oriented individual who must be able to work both collaboratively and independently. Computer proficiency and excellent communication skills are a must.

The position is year-round, part-time, and has flexible hours and flexible pay.

The full job description is posted at ColoradoCranes.org . To apply, email a resume and cover letter to info@coloradocranes.org .