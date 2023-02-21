Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition looks to fill operations coordinator position
The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition is in the process of searching for a part-time operation coordinator, who will play an integral role in supporting the organization.
The operations coordinator actively supports the coalition’s program areas including the annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival, conservation and research, education and awareness, as well as general management and fundraising efforts.
The coalition is seeking a detail-oriented individual who must be able to work both collaboratively and independently. Computer proficiency and excellent communication skills are a must.
The position is year-round, part-time, and has flexible hours and flexible pay.
The full job description is posted at ColoradoCranes.org. To apply, email a resume and cover letter to info@coloradocranes.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.