Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition invites Yampa Valley community to celebration, fundraiser March 31
The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition invites Yampa Valley residents to a fundraiser event celebrating the return of greater Sandhill cranes to Northwest Colorado from 5:30-8 p.m. March 31, at The Depot Art Center in Steamboat Springs.
Attendees can enjoy tapas inspired by areas along the Sandhill cranes’ migration path, live music from Steamboat Folk and the company of fellow craniacs. Coalition President Nancy Merrill and Executive Director Erin Gelling will also speak on the group’s work.
For more, or to register, ColoradoCranes.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.