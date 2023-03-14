Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition invites Yampa Valley community to celebration, fundraiser March 31

The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition invites Yampa Valley residents to a fundraiser event celebrating the return of greater Sandhill cranes to Northwest Colorado from 5:30-8 p.m. March 31, at The Depot Art Center in Steamboat Springs.

Attendees can enjoy tapas inspired by areas along the Sandhill cranes’ migration path, live music from Steamboat Folk and the company of fellow craniacs. Coalition President Nancy Merrill and Executive Director Erin Gelling will also speak on the group’s work.

For more, or to register, ColoradoCranes.org .