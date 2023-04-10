Colorado Cattlemen’s Association to host 2023 annual convention June 19-21 in Steamboat Springs

Registration is open for Colorado Cattlemen’s Association annual convention June 19-21 at the Steamboat Grand in Steamboat Springs.

The lineup for the three-day event features association business, education, critical updates, networking and more. Additionally, members will engage in CCA committee meetings where they will work to form policies that help shape the future of the industry.

Visit ColoradoCattle.org/Annual-Convention for registration information, a complete schedule of events and more. People may also register by calling the association’s office at 303-431-6422. The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association is also accepting sponsors and trade show vendors for the event. Contact Sarah Dideriksen at the association’s office for more.