Colorado Cattleman’s Association honors Nottingham Land and Livestock of Craig and T. Wright Dickinson of Maybell

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association recognized a number of individuals and local producers at the group’s annual convention this week in Steamboat Springs.

According to the association, this year’s award recipients all played a role in contributing to the organization’s success in some way and were acknowledged for those efforts.

The 2023 award recipients include:

CCA Honorary Life Member — T. Wright Dickinson of Maybell

Colorado Cattlemen’s Foundation Endowment Trust Recognition — the late Brice Lee of Hesperus

Public Service Award — Sen. Dylan Roberts

Leopold Conservation Award — LeValley Ranch of Hotchkiss, owned and operated by the LeValley family

Landowner of the Year Award — Nottingham Land and Livestock of Craig

Volunteer of the Year Award — Ginny Harrington of Carbondale, Callie Hendrickson of Meeker and Lenny Klinglesmith of Meeker

Outgoing President Recognition and Award — Philip Anderson of Walden

Outgoing Board Member Recognition and Award — Janie VanWinkle of Fruita

Outgoing Board Member Recognition and Award — Brett Datteri of Greeley

Outgoing Board Member Recognition and Award — Al Heaton of Cortez

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association celebrated its 156th annual Convention with members and stakeholders from all over the state.

The convention featured committee meetings, the sixth annual Ranching Legacy Symposium, Mountain Meat-Up reception and banquet and more.