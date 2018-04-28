Colorado BLM accepting nominations to Resource Advisory Councils

LAKEWOOD – The Bureau of Land Management announced it is seeking public nominations for positions on 30 citizen-based sounding boards for BLM initiatives, proposals, and policy changes.

Resource Advisory Councils provide advice and recommendations for the BLM to consider on a range of resource and land management issues. The BLM maintains 37 such chartered advisory committees located in the West. Of those committees, 30 are RACs. Each Council consists of 10 to 15 members from diverse interests in local communities, and the assist in the development of committee recommendations that address public land management issues. Established by charter, RACs are critical in assisting the BLM in continuing to be a good neighbor in the communities that the agency serves.

"Resource Advisory Councils are a cross-section of our partners and stakeholders, embodying the Bureau of Land Management's collaborative approach to public land issues," said Acting BLM Colorado State Director Greg Shoop.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on a Council. Nominees, who must be residents of the state or states where the RAC has jurisdiction, will be reviewed on the basis of their training, education and knowledge of the Council's geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application and any other information that speaks to the nominee's qualifications.

"Interested individuals who submitted applications in 2017 are still under consideration and do not need to reapply," said Shoop.

Each of the RACs has different positions open in the following Categories:

Category One – Public land ranchers and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the commercial timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicle use and commercial recreation.

Category Two – Representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities, and wild horse and burro organizations.

Category Three – Representatives of State, county, or local elected office; representatives and employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources; representatives of Indian tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized, Alaska Natives as appropriate to the state of Alaska; representatives and employees of academic institutions who are involved in natural sciences; and the public-at-large.

The BLM will consider nominations for until June 4, 2018. For more information, contact Jayson Barangan at 303-239-3681, or jbaranga@blm.gov.

RAC applications are available online at https://go.usa.gov/xQZw4.

For specific information about vacancies in the Northwest Colorado RACs, contact David Boyd, public affairs specialist at 970-876-9008 or dboyd@blm.gov.