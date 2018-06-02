Colorado bicyclist, pedestrian deaths were at all-time high in 2017

In 2017, pedestrian and bicycle deaths were at an all-time high. Of the 646 traffic deaths in 2017, 109 of those deaths involved a pedestrian or a bicyclist that means almost 17 percent of deaths on Colorado roads involved a pedestrian or a bicyclist.

To bring to light the importance of safety on Colorado roads, the Colorado Department of Transportation is launching a safety campaign June 4 that targets bicyclist, pedestrian and driver safety.

"Safety Starts With All of Us" encourages Coloradans and Colorado visitors to educate themselves on safety precautions one can take to ensure that all road users are as safe as possible. With an increase in car, bicycle and foot traffic on Colorado roads, especially in the summer months, CDOT hopes to lower traffic collisions with pedestrians and bicyclists. Every life on the road is important, and encouraging drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists to have each other's backs is key to this campaign.

"Tragically, pedestrians are being injured and killed by vehicles at a higher rate than ever before across the nation, and I'm afraid we are seeing the same trend in our local communities. Unfortunately, even if crossing in a crosswalk, you must make sure you are doing everything possible to protect yourself, which means it's really up to you," stated Maile Gray, executive director of Drive Smart Colorado in Colorado Springs in a news release.

CDOT's pedestrian and bicycle safety campaign launches just in time for Colorado Bike Month in June. Beginning on June 4 and running to the end of the month, daily weekday Facebook and Twitter posts will including safety tips drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists can take to make sure everyone is safe on roads. The posts will also include surprising statistics on pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities and quotes from organization leaders outside of CDOT. In addition to these posts, CDOT also plans on sending flyers to community outreach and information centers.

"We are not bikes and cars on the roads — we're people. We need people driving to obey posted speed limits and focus only on driving, especially where pedestrians and bicyclists are present. We need bicyclists to ride predictably. We need to all be respectful of the shared space on our roads," said Amy Morfas, deputy director of Bicycle Colorado.

For more information about Colorado's pedestrian and bicycle laws, visit the CDOT website.