Colorado bars can begin reopening on Thursday; outdoor concerts, fairs and receptions can soon resume

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks to reporters at the governor's mansion in downtown Denver on June 11, 2020.

Jesse Paul / Colorado Sun

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday announced that Colorado will further loosen restrictions on people’s movement by the end of the week, allowing the reopening of bars and the resumption of outdoor events like concerts, fairs, rodeos and receptions.

The Democrat said the changes — which will include strict guidelines and limitations aimed at reducing the possibility of coronavirus spreading — will go into effect on Thursday. The public will be able to offer input about the changes before they are implemented.

Barbers will also be allowed to resume offering shaves and beard trimmings and spas can offer facials and lip waxing by the end of the week. Additionally, Polis said conventions and other indoor gathering places, like museums, can resume operations by the end of the week with restrictions.

Finally, Polis said residential — also known as “sleep-away” or overnight — camps will be allowed to reopen.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Even as Polis announced the easing of restrictions, he warned Coloradans that they can’t let their guard down and must continue practicing social distancing and wear masks.

We are only just a few steps ahead of this virus here,” he said. “… We can’t let the good news give us any false sense of security.”

Bars, which have been shut down since March because of the pandemic, will be allowed to operate at only 25% of their capacity or up to 50 people, whichever amount is smaller.

Residential summer camps will be limited to gathering 10 children indoors and 25 outdoors.

To read the rest of the Colorado Sun article, click here.