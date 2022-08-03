Coloradans to get tax rebate checks in mail this month

State officials have announced that Colorado Cash Back tax rebate checks are being mailed out, and residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for them through August.

Individual filers will receive $750 from the tax rebate, while joint filers will receive $1,500. These rebates have been increased $34-$50 per person and are being sent out sooner than they otherwise would be due to legislation from Gov. Jared Polis’ office.

Officials say the increased amount and timing are to provide Colorado residents with immediate economic relief.

In a statement on Wednesday, the governor’s office credited the healthy Colorado economy for the increased rebate.

Officials said Polis has also closed special interest tax loopholes, cut taxes for small businesses and cut property taxes in order to provide relief for Colorado residents.

According to state officials, in addition to these immediate rebates, Coloradans will also get an income tax rate reduction for all income earned in 2022 and an additional rebate next April.

Taxpayers who did not file a return by June 30 can still file a state tax return before Oct. 12 to receive their refund check in January 2023.