Coloradans are now eligible for up to $14,000 in clean energy home upgrades

Colorado has launched a long-awaited program for homeowners and renters that will provide thousands of dollars in rebates for home electrification and energy efficiency upgrades.

The Colorado Energy Office and the governor’s office announced in a joint news release on Thursday that homeowners could be eligible for up to $14,000 in rebates for heat pumps, electric stoves and other appliances and upgrades.

The funding was made available through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, a federal law passed under former President Joe Biden that directed hundreds of billions of dollars toward clean energy and climate-related programs.

That included $140.3 million in rebates for Colorado, which are now being passed down to residents as part of the state’s Home Energy Rebate Program .

Here’s what homeowners could be eligible for:

Up to $8,000 for a cold climate heat pump for space heating or cooling

Up to $4,000 for a breaker box upgrade

Up to $2,500 for electric wiring

Up to $1,750 for a heat pump water heater

Up to $1,600 for insulation, air sealing and ventilation

Up to $840 for an electric stove, cooktop, oven or heat pump clothes dryer

The rebates are income-based. Households making below 80% of their county’s area median income are eligible to receive the full amount, while those making between 80% and 150% could see up to half.

The rebates are expected to be available through 2029, or until funds run out. These benefits are different from the federal clean energy tax credits that were also passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, some of which have already been phased out . Credits for electric vehicles ended in September, while credits for home appliances and solar installation expire on Dec. 31.

For the rebate program, homeowners must work with a registered contractor to receive the benefit. More than 55 contractors across Colorado have already begun the registration process, and the state will continue to add to the list of approved contractors over the coming weeks as more contractors complete the process.

Registered contractors will subtract the approved rebate amount from the upfront cost of the installation or upgrade.

Renters are also eligible for the rebates, with their property owners’ consent. Homeowners and renters can find more program information, including a list of eligible contractors, eligibility requirements and how to apply, by going to EnergyOffice.colorado.gov/home-energy-rebates .