Coloradans 65 and older, teachers will have access to coronavirus vaccine starting Feb. 8
The governor estimated it will take about two weeks to administer first doses to all educators who want to be vaccinated
Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that Coloradans 65 and older, as well as teachers and child care workers, will have access to the coronavirus vaccine starting on Feb. 8.
Polis, speaking at a news conference at the governor’s mansion in downtown Denver, said it was an “easy call” to move the age group up in line to receive the inoculation.
People ages 65 to 69 were initially in Phase 2 of Colorado’s vaccine distribution plan, set to begin in the spring. They are now in a newly formed Phase 1B.2.
The governor estimated it will take about two or three weeks to administer first doses to all K-12 educators who want to be vaccinated. School support staff, like bus drivers, will also have access to the vaccine starting Feb. 8.
Scott Bookman, Colorado’s coronavirus incident commander, said educators and child care workers will sign up to receive the vaccine through their employers.
Colorado has already been vaccinating Coloradans 70 and older, and so far has administered 190,000 first doses to people in that age group. A vast majority of people in that age range are expected to be vaccinated by the end of February.
Health care workers and first responders have also been receiving the coronavirus vaccine. Polis said 90% of people in that group, or about 68,000 people, have been vaccinated.
