College board expected to adopt CNCC budget

CRAIG — The Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board of Control is expected to adopt the 2018-19 budget for Colorado Northwestern Community College when it meets in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday, June 18, in Room 255 of the CNCC Academic Services Building, 2801 W. Ninth Street.

The board of control's agenda for Monday also includes the following items.

Executive sessions pursuant to §24-6-402(4)(a), C.R.S.), the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer, or sale of any real, personal, or other property interest; and §24-6-402(4)(b), C.R.S.), conferences with an attorney for the public entity for the purposes of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions.

Discussions regarding the Trapper Building.

The vice president's instruction report.

Craig Campus/student services report.

President's report.

Foundation liaison report.

Discussion of the student housing plan.

Discussions regrading the CNCC website.

Focus group summary report.

Update on the liaison to the Craig City Council.

Discussions involving the student orientation barbeue sponsor.

Other business.

Audience comments.

CNCC welcomes public input at scheduled meetings. The appropriate time to address items not on the agenda is during "Other Business." Ordinarily, no action will be taken on items or suggestions not on the scheduled agenda. Time for presentation may be limited at the discretion of the board chair.