College board approves sale of Trapper Fitness Center building for $195K

CRAIG — The college district board on Monday, July 16, approved the sale of the Trapper Fitness Center building to the current gym owner/operators for $195,000, excluding any equipment purchased by Colorado Northwestern Community College.

The approval of the sale was made after several months of fact-finding to determine the value of the property and it's condition, as well as the rejection of at least two offers — the last for $190,000 — made by fitness club owner/operators Dan and Ashleigh Seeley.

"The offer was due to the amount of improvements the property needs," Ashleigh Seeley said.

The building, owned by the Moffat County Junior Affiliated College District Board, was appraised at $275,000, but the building and parking lot are in need of and estimated $180,000 in repairs.

In a workshop before the board meeting, members discussed with CNCC staff the importance of gym access in recruiting and retaining students, especially those enrolled in the soccer program.

"A serious athlete is going to want to have access (to a gym) all year round," said Director of Student Support Jennifer Holloway. "It's (access to Trapper Fitness Center) a big sell for our students. … We will have to have an alternative."

Board members discussed alternatives and asked about facilities provided at similar colleges, such as CNCC’s Rangely campus.

"For $180,000, you could turn this room into a gym. … If you look inside this building, it seems like there are copious amounts of space to create a gym," said board Treasurer Andy Daniels.

The board might also decide to include gym space in any future on-campus student housing options or as a reason to support the creation of a community recreation center.

Before the vote, an executive session was called for discussion, pursuant to statutes (§24-6-402(4)(a), C.R.S.), (§24-6-402(4)(b), C.R.S.) and (§24-6-402(4)(e), C.R.S.), to consult with Ashleigh Seeley and its legal counsel and to develop a strategy for negotiations.

The board also:

• Unanimously approved minutes from the regular meeting held June 18 and the June 18 Treasurer's Report.

• Received a final report from Vice President Janell Oberlander, her last in her role at CNCC. While she and her family won't leave Craig until after the Moffat County Fair, she has only a few days work left on behalf of CNCC.

"The staff is quite capable of continuing on," Oberlander said. "Thank you for allowing me to serve in this capacity."

• Received a monthly report from CNCC President Ron Granger, who introduced Ron Slinger as interim vice president. Slinger will replace Oberlander as a search is conducted for a permanent replacement. An active search is underway for replacement of three vice president positions — for Craig Campus, finance and academic services. He also reported that enrollment was up by about 5 percent, but he said he expects that number to fluctuate in the lead-up to the start of the fall semester.

• Received a report on the CNCC Foundation from Terry Carwile, who serves on both boards and said the foundation had received funding for workforce development scholarships.

• Learned that the student housing committee was considering a proposal from a second hotel to provide student housing. The committee anticipates a proposal for on-campus housing from a private developer.

• Were told that a new CNCC website would be in beta testing this week, with the new site to launch at the end of July, completing a redesign process that began about two years ago.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com