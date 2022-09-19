Coffee with CASA set for Wednesday in Craig

Join Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m, at the Warehouse Foodhall at 1589 W. Victory Way in Craig for “Coffee with CASA.”

Attendees can get a cup of coffee, and learn more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate for local CASA, where volunteers are very much needed.

There will also be opportunity to talk with CASA staff and volunteers to learn more about what it is like to advocate for a child and the effect it can have.



To learn more about what CASA does visit kidscasa.org, or to RSVP for Coffee with CASA contact Julie at 970-620-3497 or jbrown@kidscasa.org .