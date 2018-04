Coffee & A Newspaper to meet at NWCH

CRAIG — Join Craig Press Publisher Renee Campbell and Editor Jim Patterson for Coffee & A Newspaper, set for 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell St. NWCH staff will be on hand to lead a discussion of recently released health rankings for the area, as well as the gaps, opportunities and how health officials and residents are working to improve the health of the Moffat County community. The event is free, and coffee and pastries will be served.