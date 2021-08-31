Coffee & a Newspaper hosts Moffat County School district
The Craig Press will host Coffee & a Newspaper Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7 a.m. at the Downtown Bookstore on Yampa Ave. in Craig.
This month’s event will feature representatives of the Moffat County School District, who will discuss why they feel a school bond is a worthy use of taxpayer’s money, and why they’re putting it on November’s ballot.
Speakers will include school board director JoBeth Tupa, school board director Chris Thome, district superintendent Scott Pankow, district financial director John Wall, and district maintenance manager (and Craig mayor) Jarrod Ogden. The group will answer questions from the audience and moderator and present their pitch for the ballot measure.
Coffee and pastries will be served. All are invited.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Coffee & a Newspaper hosts Moffat County School district
The Craig Press will host Coffee & a Newspaper Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7 a.m. at the Downtown Bookstore on Yampa Ave. in Craig.