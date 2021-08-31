Coffee & a Newspaper hosts Moffat County School district

The Craig Press will host Coffee & a Newspaper Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 7 a.m. at the Downtown Bookstore on Yampa Ave. in Craig.

This month’s event will feature representatives of the Moffat County School District, who will discuss why they feel a school bond is a worthy use of taxpayer’s money, and why they’re putting it on November’s ballot.

Speakers will include school board director JoBeth Tupa, school board director Chris Thome, district superintendent Scott Pankow, district financial director John Wall, and district maintenance manager (and Craig mayor) Jarrod Ogden. The group will answer questions from the audience and moderator and present their pitch for the ballot measure.

Coffee and pastries will be served. All are invited.