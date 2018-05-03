Coal Mountain Motocross seeks riders for May 6 fundraiser races

Coal Mountain Motocross will host its Mayday fundraiser racing event Sunday at its track about two miles south of Craig along Moffat County Road 107 and Ranney Street.

The day begins at 9 a.m. with prep times of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will feature traditional motocross, slow race, gate drops, a wheelie contest and more.

Organizers will also offer concessions and raffle prizes, with tickets for the drawing $5 for one, $10 for three or $20 for eight.

Entry is $20 for competing riders, $5 for general admission. Members are free.

For more information, call 970-846-7673 or visit coalmountainmotocross.com.