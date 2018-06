CNCC women’s soccer offering open tryouts Friday

CRAIG — The Colorado Northwestern Community College’s women soccer program will host open tryouts Friday at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St., for players interested in walking onto the team for its fall season, while also seeking a college education.

Tryouts will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on the Loudy-Simpson fields. In addition to any athletic gear needed for the session, potential players are required to bring proof of a physical examination from within the past year.

For more information, contact coach Kevin Hurtado at 970-620-6017 or kevin.hurtado@cncc.edu.