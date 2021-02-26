CNCC VP of Student Affairs resigns citing personal reasons
Colorado Northwestern Community College Vice President of Student Affairs John Anderson resigned from the local community college Thursday, citing personal reasons, CNCC President Ron Granger confirmed Friday afternoon.
Anderson, who worked at CNCC for nearly 3 years, served in his role of VP of Student Affairs for 2 years. Prior to moving into the role of VP of Student Affairs, Anderson served as the Director of Enrollment and Retention Services/Registrar for CNCC.
Attempts to reach Anderson on Friday were unsuccessful.
