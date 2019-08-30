CNCC to host CU Mini Med School sessions in Craig

A free lecture series provided by University of Colorado School of Medicine and Colorado Northwestern Community College will take place in Craig in the coming weeks.

The program Mini Med School will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday nights at CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St. Dates will be each week beginning Sept. 4 with a break Oct. 9.

Topics will range from a day in the life for different medical specialists to opioid addiction issues to immune systems.

The series aims to help people take a more active role in their own wellness and improve their ability to talk effectively with health care providers.

All community members are welcome to gather information and topics relevant to their daily work. Presentations are taught by experts in their fields, chosen for their ability to make the technical language of medicine understandable, and will include an hour on the evening’s topic, followed by a 30 minute question and answer session.

There is no cost to attend, and participants who attend five of the eight sessions will receive a certificate at the end.

Space is limited to the first 60 people to register at https://formstack.io/5CD98.