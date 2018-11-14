CNCC to host community networking meeting on Craig campus

CRAIG — Colorado Northwestern Community College will hold its monthly community networking meeting at noon Monday, Nov. 19, in Room 185 at CNCC Craig Campus, 2801 W. Ninth St. Presenting will be officials from the city of Craig. City Manager Peter Brixius, joined by staff members, will update attendees about current issues facing the city, as well as plans for the future. For more information, email Keely Winger at keely.winger@cncc.edu.