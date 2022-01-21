CNCC to hold seminar for ranchers

Next week, Colorado Northwestern Community College and Moffat County are hosting a free day-long seminar for local ranchers and agriculture producers.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, agriculture business professionals from Rio Blanco, Moffat and Routt counties are invited to the Moffat County Fairgrounds to hear from the Ranching For Profit program. Ranching for Profit aims to provide structure, support and accountability to help agriculture professionals improve ranch profitability.

Dallas Mount, owner of Ranch Management Consultants in Wheatland, Wyoming, will host the seminar. According to a news release from CNCC, Mount will share tools with local ranchers on how to plan for economic downturn — including drought. For ranchers and other agriculture professionals on the Western Slope, drought was a major talking point last summer, even prompting state leaders like Gov. Jared Polis to visit Craig during the Colorado Drought Taskforce’s drought tour.

Carrie Olsen, CNCC Agriculture Instructor and local rancher, said in the release that expanding the Animal Science and Agricultural Business programs to the Craig campus will allow the college to continue to sustain ranching in the community. Last fall, it was announced that the agriculture program and the college’s rodeo team would move from the Rangely campus to the Craig campus.

“With the challenges producers face in our current climate, working with consultants like Dallas allows us all to come up with new ideas, or new ways to look at old ideas, to improve our profit margins and sustainability,” Olsen said.

Topics in the seminar include understanding the economic leverage of grazing management, exploring and applying grazing principles, sizing opportunities and structuring a drought-resilient business.

CNCC president Lisa Jones said that the college was approached by county commissioners in hopes that the college would help host the seminar instead of it being canceled. Ranching for Profit’s seminar usually costs around $100 per person but will be offered for free at the event on Thursday.

“I sought advice from leaders in and outside the college and received an enthusiastic response of yes,” Jones said. “We saw this as a great way to support local agricultural businesses during difficult times and an opportunity to introduce CNCC’s Agriculture Business and Rodeo programs to the Craig community. We also see this as another way for us to invest in Moffat County residents who invest every day in CNCC.”

Space for the seminar is limited, and interested guests are encouraged to register before the event. For more information on the event, participants can go to http://www.cncc.edu/dallasmount or contact Olsen at 970-675-3345.