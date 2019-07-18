CNCC to commemorate Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary

Colorado Northwestern Community College will host a July 20 presentation on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Colorado Northwestern Community College will host a free presentation from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

“We’ll be celebrating the day, 50 years ago, that man landed on the moon with a talk and video clips reliving the adventure and learning more about some of the unlikely characters who were part of the NASA program,” said a CNCC news release.

Spectators of all ages are invited for the presentation in Room 185 at CNCC’s Craig campus, 2801 W. Ninth St.

For more information, call 970-824-1118.