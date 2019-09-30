CNCC soccer weathers changes during home series

Colorado Northwestern Community College women's soccer stays after the ball against College of Southern Nevada.

Andy Bockelman

While back on the home field, Colorado Northwestern Community College soccer teams had their hands full and their feet busy in the past week.

CNCC hosted Snow College of Ephraim, Utah Thursday, Sept. 26 and Henderson’s College of Southern Nevada the following Saturday with Spartans battling through big shifts, some they weren’t expecting.

The men’s team took some hard results Thursday against the Badgers in a 6-0 loss, the most trying moment coming when starting goalie Leo Loya took a blow to the head during a Snow offensive attack, with Jose Salazar taking over in the position.

Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer battles with Snow College.

Andy Bockelman

Men’s coach Doug Seigle said it was similar to a keeper injury last season last year.

“‘We’re hoping this one’s not as bad, but we’ll keep him out for a while this week, maybe part of next week,” he said.

The Spartan women also fell to the Badgers in a 12-0 loss, with Snow running roughshod in the second half.

Still, coach Kyle Kazemi noted that CNCC ladies had one of their best stretches of determined defensive play leading into halftime.

“That 25 minutes there, we played them at 3-0 in the first half, and that hasn’t happened yet against a group like that,” Kazemi said. “Their legs were leaving them a little bit after that, but I was so proud of them. It’s an uphill bid.”

Loya was still out Saturday when Spartans hosted the Coyotes, falling 5-0 to the visitors from Nevada.

“Everybody played today, everyone got time in there, we had some good moments, had some bad moments, got tired, got ourselves in a hole,” Seigle said.

The men’s roster has dwindled down recently, including Victor Silva out with a high ankle sprain and Pedro Romero nursing a broken wrist.

“We just need to get healthy,” Seigle said.

Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Samantha Burch works to get possession against College of Southern Nevada.

Andy Bockelman

With both teams playing their third game in seven days, a weary women’s team dropped the match with CSN 12-0, with Kazemi making some changes in the goal, replacing starter Farrah Singer with Meri Sandy, Cree Cook and Alissa Mendoza, the latter of whom shut down a Coyote penalty kick late in the game.

After facing primarily Scenic West Athletic Conference opponents this month, CNCC soccer will rematch Rock Springs’ Western Wyoming Community College Tuesday before hosting Salt Lake Community College Oct. 3 and the final home games Oct. 5 against Truckee Meadows at Loudy-Simpson Park.