CNCC soccer teams hosting kids camp
Craig Press Staff
Colorado Northwestern Community College soccer teams will host the CNCC Spartan Youth Soccer Camp Friday, Aug. 16 at Loudy-Simpson Park.
The men’s and women’s teams will work with kids ages 5 to 18 to improve their skills in the sport.
Ages 5 to 11 will play from 9 to 11 a.m., with ages 12 to 18 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Registration is $25 per athlete, with discounts possible for families with multiple kids.
The camp will provide a Spartan water bottle for each player. Players must bring their own cleats or tennis shoes and shin guards.
Players are also encouraged to bring their own ball if possible.
Registration is due by Aug. 14.
For more information, visit cncc.edu/community-education or contact 970-824-1109 or Leigh.Sokol@cncc.edu.