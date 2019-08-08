CNCC soccer teams hosting kids camp

Colorado Northwestern Community College's Roberto Martinez, left, and Wyatt Nielsen stay on top of the Salt Lake Community College offense during CNCC men's soccer's conference opener in Sept. 7 in Craig. CNCC will forfeit this weekend's home games with Utah State University Eastern due to academic issues with athletes.

Andy Bockelman

Colorado Northwestern Community College soccer teams will host the CNCC Spartan Youth Soccer Camp Friday, Aug. 16 at Loudy-Simpson Park.

The men’s and women’s teams will work with kids ages 5 to 18 to improve their skills in the sport.

Ages 5 to 11 will play from 9 to 11 a.m., with ages 12 to 18 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Registration is $25 per athlete, with discounts possible for families with multiple kids.

The camp will provide a Spartan water bottle for each player. Players must bring their own cleats or tennis shoes and shin guards.

Players are also encouraged to bring their own ball if possible.

Registration is due by Aug. 14.

For more information, visit cncc.edu/community-education or contact 970-824-1109 or Leigh.Sokol@cncc.edu.