CNCC soccer falls short of playoffs after season of pure progress

Colorado Northwestern Community College soccer players share post-game high-fives with Utah State University Eastern.

Andy Bockelman

Colorado Northwestern Community College soccer players and coaches might have liked the season to continue one more weekend, but with small benches that have been pushed to the limit this season, the Spartans have earned an early rest.

CNCC teams recently finalized their fall seasons with a pair of Oct. 21 non-conference games against Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, which CNCC men lost 9-0 and women 7-0.

The rescheduled matches against the Plainsmen followed the Craig teams’ final games of the Scenic West Athletic Conference schedule, with the Spartans on the road for three outings.

Rematches with Utah State University Eastern on Oct. 12, College of Southern Nevada Oct. 17 and Snow College Oct. 19 did not go CNCC’s way, with both teams dropping each game.

The men fell 4-0 to USUE, 6-0 to CSN, and 2-0 to Snow, while the women took defeats of 9-0, 7-0, and 13-0, respectively.

This weekend sees SWAC teams convene at Salt Lake Community College for the playoffs, though with both CNCC soccer teams in sixth place, the Spartans will not be attending.

In their first season back from a year’s hiatus from the program, the Spartan women finished 0-14 in a tough, yet growing season overseen by coach Kyle Kazemi.

“I’m pretty proud and honestly quite amazed at their resilience,” Kazemi said. “This was foreign territory for me and for the team altogether. I don’t know too many athletes who have gone through such a lopsided season. For them to have the outlook that there’s something good around the corner is pretty remarkable.”

Kazemi said he hopes to see the full team return next fall while also recruiting more players.

In Doug Seigle’s second year with the CNCC men, the team was its most competitive in its four-year history, starting the year with its first win — a 1-0 victory against Western Wyoming — as well as a 1-1 tie with Utah State to finish 1-11-1.

“I am happy that we made progress as a team and as a program, but I know we have a lot of work to do if want to continue to improve,” Seigle said. “Right now, we need to focus on academics. This is the time of year when student-athletes can lose their focus. They will do individual workouts during the winter and we will have a short spring season.

“My goal is to keep the team together and to try and recruit another quality recruiting class that can help this team improve. It’s a process.”