CNCC set to continue tuition waivers for Moffat County and Rangely residents

Tuition will be waived once again for local students attending Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) after the re-authorization of funding for a generous assistance program, according to a press release from CNCC Tuesday.

The waiver covers the cost of standard tuition rates for most CNCC classes after the College Opportunity Fund is applied. However, students may have to pay partial tuition for high cost courses, the press release states.

“In partnership with our local college boards, we’re once again able to eliminate, for local residents, one of the biggest barriers to a college education – tuition,” said CNCC President Ron Granger. “We continue to be one of the most affordable colleges in Colorado for degree seeking students.”

The decision adds to the more than $3 million – over $2.1 million in tuition for Rangely residents and more than $1.1 million in tuition for Moffat County residents – invested by the boards since 2015, saving local students and their families thousands of dollars while providing our communities with an educated workforce.

“By continuing this program our hope is to help our local students attend college who may not otherwise have that opportunity. And inspire some of our best and brightest to remain in Rangely after graduating from CNCC,” said Sam Tolley, a CNCC graduate and chair of the Rangely Junior College District Board of Trustees.

“With the current happenings and the expected changes to our local economy it only made sense for us, the MCJCAD, to continue this program. Education will be very important as we move through these upcoming changes and this is one-way CNCC can help. It is important that CNCC support our community and help provide them access to an education without the barrier of tuition, especially now,” said Adrie Salcido, chair of the MCJCAD.

The quality of local programs continues to improve while staying affordable.

“We’re keeping costs low while maintaining the high quality of our classes,” said Vice President of Instruction Keith Peterson. “Our faculty and staff are dedicated to providing each of our students with an experience that is equal or better than what they would expect from Colorado’s top Universities.”

Additionally, first time students can now take advantage of a new program — Bridge to Bachelor’s – a program that ensures all first-time students attending Colorado Community College System schools are guaranteed admission to a participating four-year college or University upon completion of an associate’s degree, according to the press release.

“For local kids, it is a way for them to get their first two years at an incredible discount. It can save parents so much money for the first two years especially if the student isn’t sure what they want to major in,” Tolley said.

New scholarships and CARES Act funding will also be used to aid eligible students with college costs.

“The generosity of our alumni, donors and sponsors ensures that money shouldn’t be a barrier for our students,” said Foundation Director Sue Samaniego. “We know that COVID-19 has impacted our students and feel we have the resources to support extra costs they may face as a result.”

The college is working hard to encourage locals to take advantage of the benefits of the tuition waiver by registering now for the fall term that is set to begin August 24.

“Looking towards fall all of our students should have the confidence and feel safe to continue their education at CNCC for a variety of reasons. Northwest Colorado saw a low number of cases, has amazing medical infrastructure, great partnerships with our state and local boards of public health, which allowed us to implement best practices based on CDC recommendations,” said John Anderson, CNCC Vice President of Student Affairs and the Craig Campus.

In addition to extending the tuition waiver, implementing enhanced safety measures, and providing other financial assistance to help students and encourage them to enroll, the college has also supported local communities during the response to COVID-19 by:

Donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to local hospitals and clinics.

Making facilities and equipment available where they might be needed during the health crisis.

Providing internet service and IT equipment to students and families who needed it.

Offering free online non-credit classes to aid those who might need to find a job, address business concerns and train employees to keep them on the pay roll.

Providing accommodate and staff-catered meals to students who needed to stay on campus.

Improving facilities, communication and IT infrastructure while buildings were closed to the public.



During the spring term many students took to social media to share messages of hope and strength declaring they are as strong and resilient as their Spartan mascot.

“Each of us have felt the impact of the global pandemic. We’ve stuck together during this time of unprecedented uncertainty, and we’ll continue to seek ways to support our students and communities because we truly believe we’re stronger together,” Granger said.

Registration is open for fall classes. Contact CNCC to learn more at 1-800-562-1105, admissions@cncc.edu or go at http://www.cncc.edu/start-here to apply and register today.

BACKGROUND ON PROGRAMS

Rangely & Moffat County Tuition Waivers

To be eligible for a tuition waiver, students must establish their residency in one of the two taxing districts. For the latest requirements and an application contact the financial aid office by calling 970- 675-3204 if you’re in Rangely or 970-824-1125 if you’re in Moffat County or email merrie.byers@cncc.edu.

Bridge to Bachelor’s Program

This program ensures new, first-time students attending CNCC are guaranteed admission to a participating four-year college or university upon completion of an associate’s degree. Students also have access to personalized advising and guidance; scholarship opportunities; and a no-hassle transfer process between participating two-year and four-year programs that includes a waiver of college placement testing to ensuring a smooth transition. The program is estimated to result in an average of $10,000 in savings for student starting their degrees at CNCC.