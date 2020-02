CNCC seeks art, writing submissions for Waving Hands Review

Colorado Northwestern Community College is seeking talented artists and writers for “Waving Hands Review,” the literature and arts magazine of Northwest Colorado.

Categories for the award-winning publication include artwork, poetry, fiction, and non-fiction. A $50 cash prize is awarded for the piece selected as Editors’ Choice in each category.

The deadline for submission is Saturday, Feb. 15.

All submissions must be your own, original work. All copyrights remain with the author, artist or photographer. You will be notified by email by March 31 if your submission has been accepted for publication.

For more information on submission guidelines, visit cncc.edu/waving-hands-review.