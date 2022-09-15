CNCC rodeo to host Spartan Showdown in Craig this year

Cody Dillashaw of Henderson, Nevada competes at a rodeo in Cedar City, Utah. This year, the Colorado Northwest Community College rodeo team will host its home rodeo, the Spartan Showdown, in Craig for the first time ever.

Courtesy photo

The Colorado Northwest Community College rodeo team is back in action for college rodeo season, and the cowboys and cowgirls competed in their first rodeo of the season on Sept. 9-10 in Cedar City, Utah.

“College rodeo isn’t high school rodeo, and everyone needed the first rodeo to just get those “freshman jitters” out of the way,” said Tammy Olson, rodeo coach.

For the team, the “unknowns” are now “knowns,” and they’re looking forward to the remaining four rodeos of the fall 2022 season in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Rocky Mountain Region.

The team’s next rodeo will be this weekend in Pocatello, Idaho. Following that, CNCC will be in Logan, Utah, on Sept. 23-24.

After those two, CNCC will host its Spartan Showdown for the first time ever in Craig on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Moffat County Fairgrounds. At the Spartan Showdown, the CNCC rodeo team will host 10 other colleges from western Colorado, Utah and southern Idaho.

The entire 11 colleges competing will be represented by 160 rodeo athletes and should be a strong rodeo competition on the college level.

The top contestants from the NIRA region will represent CNCC at the College National Finals Rodeo in June in Casper, Wyoming. After its home rodeo, CNCC will end the fall season in Price, Utah, on Oct. 7-8.

The CNCC college rodeo roster consists of Kourtney Schurman of Durango, breakaway roping and goat tying; Donna Begay of Albuquerque, New Mexico, breakaway roping and team roping; Emily Amick of Meeker, barrel racing and team roping; Kensey Quigley of Grand Junction, barrel racing; Cody Dillashaw of Henderson, Nevada, bull riding; and Hunter Holmes of Dinosaur, bareback riding.

Anyone who would like to help with CNCC’s Spartan Showdown can do so by donating their time or financial support.

“Being a new rodeo to Craig, we do need support in both ways,” said Olson.

For more, call Olson 970-629-3466.