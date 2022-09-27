CNCC rodeo team revs up in Idaho, Utah before this weekend’s Spartan Showdown

The Colorado Northwest Community College Spartan rodeo team will compete in Craig for the first time ever this weekend.

Courtesy photo

The Rocky Mountain Region’s fall college rodeo season is in full swing and Colorado Northwest Community College is hoping to find some “good luck” in the arena as the Spartans prepare to compete in front of the home crowd on Friday, Sept. 30.

In Pocatello, Idaho, two weekends ago, the CNCC rodeo team reported seeing good cattle, good rough stock and some good goats at the event.

With all that in place, “Now, we just need some good luck,” said Tammy Olson, the CNCC rodeo coach.

According to Olson, each of the CNCC contestants came out of the rodeo in Idaho with more knowledge about what they want to focus on in the practice pen as they geared up for the college rodeo in Logan, Utah, on Sept. 23-24, hosted by Utah State University.

For the first time ever, CNCC will host its home rodeo, the Spartan Showdown, at the Moffat County fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1.

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, there will be a local rodeo performance with all of the barrel racing slack to follow. Then at 10 a.m. Saturday, CNCC will run all the rest of the timed event slack.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, there will be the short-go round where the top 10 in every event will compete.

Olson is encouraging the community to come out to support the CNCC Spartan college rodeo team, and anyone who is interested in helping, either by volunteering or making financial contributions, can call her at 970-629-3466.