CNCC rodeo program wins statewide recognition

Colorado Northwest Community College’s Spartan Showdown rodeo won the Rocky Mountain region’s award for the Most Improved Rodeo of the Year.

CNCC/Courtesy photo

The Colorado Northwest Community College rodeo program won regional recognition during the Rocky Mountain region’s year-end voting, according to CNCC.

All 11 colleges in the Rocky Mountain region vote on various awards, and CNCC’s Spartan Showdown rodeo won the award for the Most Improved Rodeo of the Year.

The award was a fun surprise for the CNCC rodeo team, which worked hard and felt like they did a great job with their rodeo production. Needless to say, to have their work recognized by the rest of the college rodeo competitors and coaches was especially nice for the group.

The CNCC rodeo program owes the continuity of the program to CNCC Athletic Director Candra Robie.

“She is the reason — period,” CNCC Rodeo Coach Tammy Olson said. “She does a great job of leading the entire athletic department, in general, with enthusiasm and total commitment. And she is “all in” with our rodeo program, supporting its continued growth 100%. We are proud to have earned this award, and we thank Candra for leading the CNCC rodeo program through the years.“